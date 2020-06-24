Massive fire breaks out at textile factory in Gujarat's Sanand, no casualty

No casualty has been reported after a massive fire broke out at a factory in Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) in Sanand area of Ahmedabad on Wednesday morning. According to police, 24 fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the flames.

Speaking to reporters here, KT Kamariya, Ahmedabad Superintendent of Police, Rural said, "24 fire tenders are involved in the operation. As raw material inside the factory is flammable, so it has become difficult to control the fire." "I have been told by a representative of the factory that the fire broke out due to short circuit. There is no casualty," he added. (ANI)