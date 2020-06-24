ITBP takes charge of COVID-19 care centre in Delhi's Chhattarpur

Indo Tibetan border police (ITBP) on Wednesday took charge as the nodal agency to operate the COVID-19 care facility at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhattarpur area of the national capital. The ITBP was asked to take over by the Union Home Ministry after Home Minister Amit Shah in a meeting assured Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that ITBP will take care of this centre which can accommodate 10,000 patients.

"The Home Ministry had yesterday nominated ITBP as the nodal agency to provide the doctors and team of other professionals to the centre as requested by the Delhi government," ITBP said. "Many teams of the ITBP including medical and administration visited the centre today and held series of discussions with the stakeholders," ITBP says.

It is expected that a 2,000-bed facility will be operational at the centre from June 26, 2020. The total bed capacity may go up to 10,200. This will be the largest single COVID-19 care centre in the national capital and the country. "It is expected that more than 1,000 Doctors of ITBP and other CAPFs and 2,000 more paramedical, assistant and security staff will be deployed at the facility to operate. South Delhi District Administration will provide administrative support to the centre," ITBP said. (ANI)