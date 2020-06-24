Maoists torch earthmover in Bihar

Maoists have torched an earthmover engaged in road construction in Bihar's Gaya district, police said on Wednesday. An armed squad of the banned outfit CPI(Maoist) torched the vehicle near Chhatihar More late on Tuesday night after the contractor failed to pay them a levy, Konch police station SHO Sri Kumar said.

The vehicle was engaged in the construction of the Pradhana-Islampur Road, he said. An FIR has been lodged and search is on to nab the Maoists, the officer added.