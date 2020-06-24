Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poland signs deals to expand its LNG terminal

Poland has signed contracts worth 1.9 billion zlotys ($483 million) to expand its liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Swinoujscie on the Baltic Sea to 8.3 billion cubic metres (bcm) by 2023 from 5 bcm now in response to increasing domestic demand.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 24-06-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 16:42 IST
Poland signs deals to expand its LNG terminal

Poland has signed contracts worth 1.9 billion zlotys ($483 million) to expand its liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Swinoujscie on the Baltic Sea to 8.3 billion cubic metres (bcm) by 2023 from 5 bcm now in response to increasing domestic demand. An LNG unit of Poland's gas infrastructure operator Gaz-System and the ports of Szczecin and Swinoujscie on Wednesday signed a contract with a consortium of Porr and TGE Gas Engineering on the expansion project.

Poland sees the facility as a means of reducing the country's reliance on Russian gas, which still accounts for more than half of its total consumption. "The terminal gives us the flexibility of receiving gas from different parts of the world," Piotr Naimski, a minister responsible for energy infrasructure, told a news conference.

Poland's state-run gas company PGNiG does not plan to extend its long-term gas supply deal with Russia's Gazprom beyond 2022 when it expires. It plans to replace Russian gas with LNG supplies and pipeline gas from Norway via a planned gas link.

PGNiG expects gas consumption in Poland to increase in the coming years as gas gradually replaces coal, which the country uses to produce most of its electricity. ($1 = 3.9338 zlotys)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Gold shines as coronavirus surge unnerves investors

Gold prices surged to their highest in nearly eight years on Wednesday, while global shares cooled as signs of an acceleration in coronavirus cases kept investors on edge. Fuelling concerns about the prospects for an economic recovery was d...

Govt forms IN-SPACe to guide private sector in space activities

A new institution - Indian National Space, Promotion and Authorisation Centre - has been formed which will guide the private industries in space activities through encouraging policies in a friendly regulatory environment, said Minister of ...

GRAPHIC-AIM underdogs beat FTSE blue chips in Brexit twist

When the UK voted to leave the European Union in June 2016, rushing into the exporter-heavy FTSE 100 stocks index for a currency hedge and international exposure made sense for investors alarmed by a falling pound and dire economic forecast...

US agency probes touch-screen failures in Tesla Model S

Complaints that Teslas giant touch screens can fail have drawn the attention of US safety regulators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents that its investigating failures in the 2012 through 2015 Tesla Model ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020