NCW demands strict action against policeman who assaulted female bank employee in Gujarat

The National Commission for Women on Wednesday asked the Gujarat Police to take strict action in the case where a police constable allegedly threatened staff members of a bank and beat up a female employee. Taking suo motu cognisance, the NCW said it has come across a “disturbing video” on social media wherein a policeman is seen threatening staff members of a bank and allegedly beating a female employee.

A police constable was suspended and arrested for allegedly thrashing a bank employee in Gujarat's Surat district after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sought prompt action in the matter. Bank officials said police constable Ghanshyam Shyora entered the Canara Bank's Saroli branch on Monday in plain clothes and asked the female employee to print his passbook. When told the printer was not working, he abused her and began slapping and pushing her.

The video of the attack went viral on social media. The commission, in a statement, said it strongly condemns the alleged brutality on the female banker who was merely doing her job.

"NCW reiterates its stand that every woman is entitled to a life of dignity and safety at workplace. The Commission has also written to the Director General of Police, Gujarat, directing immediate investigation in the matter and strict action against the guilty," it said. The NCW has also asked the police to apprise it at the earliest about the action taken.