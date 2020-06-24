Left Menu
Maha: Gutkha, banned tobacco products seized in raid, one held

Police have seized gutkha, pan masala and other banned tobacco products collectively worth over Rs 11 lakh from a shop at Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district, and arrested the vendor, an official said on Wednesday.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 24-06-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 18:28 IST
Police have seized gutkha, pan masala and other banned tobacco products collectively worth over Rs 11 lakh from a shop at Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district, and arrested the vendor, an official said on Wednesday. The seizure was made following a raid conducted by the district rural police at the shop late Tuesday night, the official said.

"Different tobacco products and gutkha worth Rs 11.21 lakh were seized and the owner of the outlet, Mohammad Omar Zahir Shaikh (25), was arrested," Palghar police spokesperson Sachin Nawadkar said. A case was registered at Tulinj police station against the accused under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 272 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale), 273 (sale of any article which has been rendered or has become noxious, or is in a state unfit for food or drink), and others, he added.

The sale and consumption of gutkha and pan masala was banned in Maharashtra in 2012..

