Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka govt has failed to contain COVID-19,says Kumaraswamy

Alleging that the State government has failed to contain the coronavirus spread in Karnataka, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday appealed to the people to remain indoors to stay safe from the disease.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-06-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 20:38 IST
Karnataka govt has failed to contain COVID-19,says Kumaraswamy

Alleging that the State government has failed to contain the coronavirus spread in Karnataka, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday appealed to the people to remain indoors to stay safe from the disease. In a series of tweets, the JD(S) leader slammed the state government for not making adequate arrangements to prevent the spread of the pandemic in Bengaluru and various parts of Karnataka.

"The state government has failed to provide proper treatment for the coronavirus disease.There are inadequate beds and ventilators in hospital for just 3,000 to 4,000 patients. In this situation, voluntary lockdown is the only way out," Kumaraswamy said.

The JD(S) leader requested people to stay indoors. "You can somehow survive if your lives are somehow saved.

Your life in your hands," Kumaraswamy said. He said the only vaccine for the disease is to remain indoors and claimed the state government was also indirectly saying the same.

Kumaraswamy said the poor and middle class will find it difficult to meet the rates in private hospitals for coronavirus treatment which has been capped at Rs 10,000-Rs 15,000. "If four or five members of a family get affected, it will require at least Rs 5 to 6 lakh as per the rates fixed by the state government.

How will the poor and middle class afford it?" Kumaraswamy sought to know. Coronavirus cases exceeded the 10,000 mark on Wednesday with the addition of 397 new cases and 14 fatalities, taking the toll to 164 in Karnataka.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Indiabulls Group faces ransomware attack; group co says affected systems restored

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

IMF predicts deeper global recession due to coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has caused wider and deeper damage to economic activity than first thought, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday, prompting the institution to slash its 2020 global output forecasts further.The IMF said...

Google tweaks privacy settings to keep less user data

Google is tweaking its privacy settings to keep less data on new users by default. The search giant said that starting Wednesday, it will automatically and continuously delete web and app activity and location history for new users after 18...

Health workers not visiting to take stock of condition, alleges COVID-19 patient

A COVID-19 patient undergoing home quarantine in a containment zone in Shalimar Bagh here has alleged that no health care worker visited her for three days to take stock of her condition. Neha Bahri, 32, tested positive for coronavirus on...

Karur Vysya Bank Q4 net profit up 40 pc at Rs 83.7 cr

Karur Vysya Bank on Wednesday reported 39.5 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 83.70 crore for the quarter ended March 2020 on higher income from other sources, even as provisioning went up substantially. The private sector lender had posted...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020