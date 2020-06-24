Fisherman dragged away by crocodile in West Bengal

A fisherman was draggedaway by a crocodile into a river in West Bengal's South 24Parganas district on Wednesday, police said

The incident happened in Patharpratima area around6.30 am when Bishnupada Santra (68) was fishing at Gobdiariver, a police officer said

Officials of Patharpratima police station started asearch operation but the fisherman could not be traced, hesaid.