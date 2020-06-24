Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rlys to generate 8 lakh mandays of work for migrants in rail projects; identifies work under MGNREGS

“Around 160 infrastructure works have been identified which are to be expedited,” the statement issued by the railways said. Addressing the meeting, Yadav instructed the zonal railways to appoint nodal officers in each district as well as in the states so that a close coordination is established with the state government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 21:46 IST
Rlys to generate 8 lakh mandays of work for migrants in rail projects; identifies work under MGNREGS
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The railways on Wednesday said it will generate eight lakh mandays of employment opportunity for migrant workers and others in infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,800 crore in the next 125 days till October 31. Officials said this will be part of the government's 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' scheme being implemented in 116 districts in six states.

Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav on Wednesday held a meeting through video conference with General Managers (GMs), Divisional Railway Mangers (DRMs) and Managing Directors (MDs) of PSUs regarding the progress of the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan. The railways will appoint nodal officers in all the 116 districts and at the state level, a statement said.

"This Abhiyaan of 125 days will work in mission mode and will involve focussed implementation of various categories of works/activities in 116 districts, each with a large concentration of returnee migrant workers in 6 states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha. "Around 160 infrastructure works have been identified which are to be expedited," the statement issued by the railways said.

Addressing the meeting, Yadav instructed the zonal railways to appoint nodal officers in each district as well as in the states so that a close coordination is established with the state government. He also directed the railways administration at the zonal level to act proactively to ensure that the migrants are engaged in projects and paid accordingly.

"Zonal railways have been instructed to expedite execution of all ongoing infrastructure works in these identified districts. Around 160 infrastructure works have been identified which are to be expedited. "These would engage thousands of workers and roughly generate 8 lakh mandays of employment by the end of October 2020. Approximately, Rs 1,800 crore would be spent in these districts," the statement said.

The railways has also identified a number of railway works which can be executed through MGNREGS. The works are related to the construction and maintenance of approach roads for level crossings, development and cleaning of silted waterways, trenches and drains along the track, construction and maintenance of approach road to railway stations, repair and widening of existing railway embankments or cuttings, plantation of trees at extreme boundary of railway land and protection works of existing embankments, cuttings or bridges, the statement said.

The zonal railways have also been instructed to get sanction of proposed works under MGNREGS. They would be monitoring the works on daily basis and submit reports to the ministry every Friday till the end of October 2020, the railways said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Sunday launched a massive employment -cum- rural public works campaign named Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to empower and provide livelihood opportunities in areas and villages witnessing large number of returnee migrant workers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Modi announced that an amount of Rs 50,000 crore would be spent for building durable rural infrastructure under the scheme.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

R-Power operating portfolio reaches 6,000 MW, plans capex of Rs 3,300 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Pacers' Brogdon tests positive for COVID-19

Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon tested positive for the coronavirus, the Indianapolis Star reported Wednesday. Brogdon, 27, has been active in racial and social justice efforts since the coronavirus pandemic caused a work stoppag...

Doping-U.S. threatens to pull WADA funding as war of words escalates

The United States is threatening to cut off funding to the World Anti-Doping Agency WADA unless it immediately enacts serious reforms, according to a report by the White Houses Office of National Drug Control Policy ONDCP.If WADA does not c...

Delhi govt revises COVID response plan: House-to-house screening by Jul 6, rigorous monitoring

Completing house-to-house screening for coronavirus by July 6, admitting positive patients in highly dense area to care centres and CCTV or drone monitoring to prohibit movement inside containment zones are among the eight-point revised COV...

FEATURE-Calls for reparations gain steam as U.S. reckons with racial injustice

By Nellie Peyton and Christine Murray WASHINGTONMEXICO CITY, June 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - W hen California State Assemblywoman Shirley Weber introduced a bill last year to study reparations for African Americans, she was worried peo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020