Left Menu
Development News Edition

DJB vice chairman inspects water supply at 10000-bed COVID care centre in Chattarpur

The DJB has carried out engineering works and installed hydrants to connect the underground reservoir to which clean water will be provided to all patients and health care staff, he said. Chadha said the DJB will collect water samples five times a day and check the water quality.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 21:56 IST
DJB vice chairman inspects water supply at 10000-bed COVID care centre in Chattarpur

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha on Wednesday inspected water supply engineering works undertaken by the DJB at the 10,000-bed COVID care centre at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chattarpur area here. The DJB has carried out engineering works and installed hydrants to connect the underground reservoir to which clean water will be provided to all patients and health care staff, he said.

Chadha said the DJB will collect water samples five times a day and check the water quality. The water utility has also appointed a nodal officer to ensure proper water supply and related modalities. "The underground reservoir facility along with the installed hydrants will be 1,70,000 litres. We have also decided that water samples will be drawn five times a day from this facility and tested to ensure the best quality of water is supplied,” he said. “We will ensure that pure water in adequate quantities is made available at the site" he said.

After taking stock of the preparations at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas COVID Centre, he said, "I'm happy to report that a large part of the facility will be ready for use in about two days.” PTI GVS ANB ANB.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

R-Power operating portfolio reaches 6,000 MW, plans capex of Rs 3,300 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

K'taka Medical Education Minister reviews preparedness for conducting SSLC Exams

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday held a video conference with senior officials to review the preparedness for conducting of SSLC examinations safely which is beginning from tomorrow. 8,48,203 students will appear for th...

Pacers' Brogdon tests positive for COVID-19

Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon tested positive for the coronavirus, the Indianapolis Star reported Wednesday. Brogdon, 27, has been active in racial and social justice efforts since the coronavirus pandemic caused a work stoppag...

Doping-U.S. threatens to pull WADA funding as war of words escalates

The United States is threatening to cut off funding to the World Anti-Doping Agency WADA unless it immediately enacts serious reforms, according to a report by the White Houses Office of National Drug Control Policy ONDCP.If WADA does not c...

Delhi govt revises COVID response plan: House-to-house screening by Jul 6, rigorous monitoring

Completing house-to-house screening for coronavirus by July 6, admitting positive patients in highly dense area to care centres and CCTV or drone monitoring to prohibit movement inside containment zones are among the eight-point revised COV...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020