DJB vice chairman inspects water supply at 10000-bed COVID care centre in Chattarpur

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha on Wednesday inspected water supply engineering works undertaken by the DJB at the 10,000-bed COVID care centre at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chattarpur area here. The DJB has carried out engineering works and installed hydrants to connect the underground reservoir to which clean water will be provided to all patients and health care staff, he said.

Chadha said the DJB will collect water samples five times a day and check the water quality. The water utility has also appointed a nodal officer to ensure proper water supply and related modalities. "The underground reservoir facility along with the installed hydrants will be 1,70,000 litres. We have also decided that water samples will be drawn five times a day from this facility and tested to ensure the best quality of water is supplied,” he said. “We will ensure that pure water in adequate quantities is made available at the site" he said.

After taking stock of the preparations at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas COVID Centre, he said, "I'm happy to report that a large part of the facility will be ready for use in about two days.” PTI GVS ANB ANB.