Woman pushed to death for trying to save daughter, TMC

Two persons, including the husband of a Trinamool Congress gram panchayat member, were arrested in connection with the incident which took place on Tuesday night at Gopalpur Sitaltala at Bagnan, the police said. Amidst claims by the panchayat member that her husband had been framed, the TMC expelled him from the party.

PTI | Howrah | Updated: 24-06-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 23:40 IST
A woman was pushed to her death when she tried to save her college-going daughter from being molested by miscreants at her home in West Bengal's Howrah district, police said on Wednesday. Two persons, including the husband of a Trinamool Congress gram panchayat member, were arrested in connection with the incident which took place on Tuesday night at Gopalpur Sitaltala at Bagnan, the police said.

Amidst claims by the panchayat member that her husband had been framed, the TMC expelled him from the party. This was confirmed by TMC MLA and the party's Howrah rural president Pulak Roy.

The girl, a second year college student, was alone on the terrace of her house on Tuesday night when two men suddenly sprang on her and tried to muffle her when she cried for help. Her mother heard her and ran upsatirs to rescue her when she was pushed down by the two molesters and was critically injured. The girl's father was in a room downstairs.

The two men then fled the scene but not before the girl recognised the second man as the panchayat member's husband. The woman was rushed to the local hospital and was later transferred to the Uluberia Superspeciality Hospital on Wednesday morning but she died on the way, the police said.

As the news of the incident spread BJP workers held protests and party MPs Locket Chatterjee and Saumitra Khan went to Bagnan police station and demanded that the two men be arrested immediately. They also staged a road blockade on NH-6 at the Bagnan-Amta junction. The additional superintendent of police of Howrah rural district Rana Mukhopadhyay said complaint of rape and murder has been filed in court against the two men and hunt is on for a third person in the incident. PTI COR SBN KK at her husband has been framed.

