Unless there is fear among corrupt, corruption will not end: Raj CM

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officers should analyse information to get to the bottom of a case, the chief minister said. The chief minister appreciated the contribution of Home Guard jawans in the war against COVID-19 and said that the the jawans have contributed well in maintaining law and order. Gehlot also launched the help line number ‘1064’ of the ACB.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-06-2020 00:40 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 00:40 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that corruption will not end unless there is fear among the corrupt. He said that the state government is working on a policy of zero-tolerance in cases of corruption. Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officers should analyse information to get to the bottom of a case, the chief minister said. Gehlot was speaking at a virtual foundation stone laying ceremony of the new building of the Directorate of Home Defence. He also inaugurated a building of the Anti-Corruption Department through video conference. He said that officers joining the ACB and Crime Branch should be given good training so that any case can be investigated with expertise. The chief minister appreciated the contribution of Home Guard jawans in the war against COVID-19 and said that the the jawans have contributed well in maintaining law and order.

Gehlot also launched the help line number ‘1064’ of the ACB. Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal said that Home Guard jawans have shown activeness and usefulness on many occasions. The recruitment of 2,500 new Home Guards is under process, which will strengthen the Department of Home Defence Minister of State for Home Defence Bhajan Lal Jatav said that a budget of Rs 17 crores has been allocated to the Department for training of Home Guard jawans. The salary of Home Guards has been increased from 2,500 rupees to Rs 6,300 per month and training allowance for home guard jawans has also been increased from Rs 100 to Rs 200 per day, he said. Director General, Anti-Corruption Bureau Alok Tripathi said that during the tenure of the present government, ACB has registered 550 cases of corruption, 380 traps and 30 cases of disproportionate assets. In this period, 160 corrupt people have been sentenced to court so far,he said.

