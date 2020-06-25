Odisha reports 210 new COVID-19 cases, 17 fatalities

With 210 new COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha on Thursday, the state tally of people infected with the virus has climbed to 5,962, the health department said. The state also recorded 17 deaths due to coronavirus on Thursday.

As per the daily health bulletin, the maximum number of cases was reported from Ganjam district (58), followed by Khordha (47) and Gajapati (29). Six National Disaster Response Force (NDFR) personnel, who were deployed for Cyclone Amphan restoration work in West Bengal, have also detected positive for the disease.

With the highest single-day spike of 16,922 cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,73,105 on Thursday. The country also saw 418 deaths in the last 24 hours, which pushed its death toll to 14,894, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.