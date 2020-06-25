Police conduct search at residence of activist Rehana Fathima in Kerala

A search was carried out at the residence of controversial activist Rehana Fathima here on Thursday and her mobile phone and laptop were seized in connection with a video, in whichshe posed semi-nude for her minor children, allowing them to paint on her body. Police said the woman, who is facing probe into the case, was not at her residence here when they reached there and conducted search.

"Fathima left her residence without taking her mobile phone. This is suspected to be a deliberate attempt to evade tracking of her movement," they said. A case was registered under various sections of POCSO Act and IT Act based on a report filed by Cyberdom, the cyber wing of Kerala police, forposting an 'offensive' video titled "Body and Politics" on social media.

Earlier, the woman was also booked by police in Pathanamthitta district under the Information Technology Act and the Juvenile Justice Act on a complaint lodged by BJP OBC Morcha leader A V Arun Prakash. The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights on has sought a report on the matter from Pathanamthitta district police chief within 10 days.

The commission has also directed the police to register case against the woman under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. After the Supreme Court allowed women in traditionally barred age group of 10-50 into the Sabarimala temple in September 2018, Fathima made an attempt to enter the hill shrine, but had to retreat following protests by Hindu activists and devotees.

She was later arrested. Following an internal inquiry, Fathima was sacked from employment by the BSNL in May this year for her intentional act of outraging the religious feelings of devotees through social media posts.