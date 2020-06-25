Left Menu
Congress protest Kerala govt's decision to make PPE kits mandatory for returnees from Gulf

Congress leaders staged a protest outside state secretariat here on Thursday against the state government's decision to make PPE kits mandatory for those returning from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait and COVID-19 negative certificates for returnees from other Gulf countries.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 25-06-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 22:05 IST
Congress leaders staged a protest against the state government in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leaders staged a protest outside state secretariat here on Thursday against the state government's decision to make PPE kits mandatory for those returning from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait and COVID-19 negative certificates for returnees from other Gulf countries. "This is a major issue, many Malayalee pravaasis are living in Gulf countries. They are living amid misery and panic situation because of the Kerala Government's attitude," said Mullappally Ramachandran, KPCC President.

"Kerala government had promised that once they return to Kerala, these people will be welcomed by the government but unfortunately government did not do anything. At the initial stage they said that arrangements are being made to accommodate the pravaasis at institutional quarantine but when they started coming, this government has again taken a new stand," he added. Kerala on Wednesday issued a set of new guidelines for expatriates from the Gulf countries returning to state by Vande Bharat Mission flights and chartered aircrafts. (ANI)

