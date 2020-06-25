Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protests over Cyclone Amphan relief distribution continue in many WB areas

The protests continued a day after Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee formed a committee comprising representatives from all political parties to look into the cyclone-relief works amid allegations of corruption and mismanagement. The protests took place in various parts of East Midnapore, South and North 24 Parganas districts -- the three worst-hit areas of the state -- with the affected people taking out protest marches and gheraoing local BDO offices, demanding immediate distribution of relief materials.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-06-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 22:20 IST
Protests over Cyclone Amphan relief distribution continue in many WB areas

Protests continued to rock various Cyclone Amphan-hit parts of West Bengal for the third consecutive day on Thursday, as the agitators blocked roads and gheraoed government offices, accusing the local TMC leadership of indulging in corruption. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leadership denied the charge and said some isolated incidents were being used to malign the party.

Cyclone Amphan hit West Bengal on May 20, killing 96 people and leaving behind a trail of destruction. The protests continued a day after Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee formed a committee comprising representatives from all political parties to look into the cyclone-relief works amid allegations of corruption and mismanagement.

The protests took place in various parts of East Midnapore, South and North 24 Parganas districts -- the three worst-hit areas of the state -- with the affected people taking out protest marches and gheraoing local BDO offices, demanding immediate distribution of relief materials. In some areas of East Midnapore and North 24 Parganas, the locals thrashed TMC panchayat members, accusing them of indulging in nepotism and corruption in relief distribution.

In parts of Bongaon in North 24 Parganas, the house of a local TMC panchayat leader was ransacked and his family members were beaten up. The protesters alleged that the panchayat member was siphoning off funds and had indulged in nepotism while drawing up the list of beneficiaries.

A huge police contingent reached the area to control the situation. Incidents of violence and protests against TMC panchayat leaders have been more or less a regular affair in the state for the last few days and in some cases, the party was forced to expel the "corrupt" leaders.

"Whenever we have received such complaints, action against the corrupt party members have been taken. We cannot shoot someone accused of corruption, at most, we can remove him from the party," senior TMC leader and MLA Samir Chakraborty said. On Wednesday, Banerjee warned those indulging in corruption and misappropriation of Amphan relief funds, saying strict action would be taken against them.

The opposition CPI(M) and BJP accused the TMC leadership of being involved in corruption in connection with the distribution of relief material. "These incidents prove that TMC leaders are involved in corruption. People are very angry with the state government for its mishandling of the crisis," BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said.

A few days ago, the TMC had expelled a panchayat leader in South 24 Parganas after he submitted a list of 102 cyclone victims, of whom 91 were found to be either his relatives or local party leaders who were not affected by the calamity..

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Australia and New Zealand named hosts for 2023 Women's World Cup

Australia and New Zealand were handed the right to host the 2023 Womens World Cup soccer tournament by a comfortable margin after a vote by the FIFA Council on Thursday. Their joint proposal beat a rival bid from Colombia to host the tourna...

Russia quits U.N. system aimed at protecting hospitals, aid in Syria

Russia has quit a United Nations arrangement that aimed to protect hospitals and humanitarian aid deliveries in Syria from being hit by the warring parties, according to a U.N. note to aid groups seen by Reuters on Thursday.The Russian move...

Kerala govt making illegal recruitment, promotions amid pandemic: Congress MLA

Congress sitting MLA and former MP, PT Thomas on Thursday accused Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led government of making illegal recruitment and giving illegal promotions across the state under the cover of COVID-19 crisis. The Pin...

Partial disruption in 112, dial 1073 for emergency: Noida Police

The emergency 112 service of Uttar Pradesh Police will remain partially disrupted in Gautam Buddh Nagar district due to some employees testing positive for COVID-19, officials said on Thursday. People have been advised to use the alternativ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020