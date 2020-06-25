Left Menu
Sikkim CM announces Rs 1 lakh aid each for kin of soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash

Sikkim stands with the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the country, the chief minister said at a programme organised to pay tributes to the slain jawans. "Our country is safe under the constant vigil of our brave soldiers," he said. The Sikkim Armed Police gave a gun salute following a two-minute silence in remembrance of the slain jawans.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 25-06-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 23:40 IST
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday announced an assistance of Rs 1 lakh each for the kin of the 20 jawans killed in the Galwan Valley clash with the Chinese Army. Sikkim stands with the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the country, the chief minister said at a programme organised to pay tributes to the slain jawans.

"Our country is safe under the constant vigil of our brave soldiers," he said. Governor Ganga Prasad said people of Sikkim stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the nation to safeguard it against external forces.

He expressed his condolences to the families of the slain soldiers. The Sikkim Armed Police gave a gun salute following a two-minute silence in remembrance of the slain jawans.

