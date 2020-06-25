Chhattisgarh allows reopening of clubs, shopping malls, restaurants, hotels

Chhattisgarh government on Thursday issued an order to allow reopening of clubs, shopping malls, restaurants, and hotels in the state. However, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, theatres, bars, and auditoriums will remain shut.

The Health Ministry had earlier released Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) to be followed in shopping malls, restaurants, hotels, and other hospitality units to contain the spread of coronavirus. Chhattisgarh Transport Commissioner also issued an order for operating intra-district and inter-district passenger buses in the state. "All drivers, conductors, and passengers will have to wear face masks," it said.

The order said that maintaining social distancing will be mandatory for all. (ANI)