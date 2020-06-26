Nath govt spent fuel revenue on actors: BJP minister

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday alleged that the earlier Kamal Nath government spent revenue from increased tax on petroleum products on film actors in the name of organizing IIFA awards. The then Congress government led by chief minister Nath had planned to organize International Indian Film Academy awards in Indore from March 27-29, but had to cancel it due to COVID-19 situation.

"The revenue that (earlier Kamal Nath government) earned by raising tax on petrol-diesel was spent by it on entertaining film actors like Salman (Khan) and Jacqueline (Fernandez) in the name of organizing IIFA awards, while the present chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhans government is spending money on checking the spread of coronavirus," he said. Mishra, who also holds the health portfolio, was talking to reporters here after reviewing the coronavirus situation in the district.