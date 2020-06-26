Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nath govt spent fuel revenue on actors: BJP minister

The then Congress government led by chief minister Nath had planned to organize International Indian Film Academy awards in Indore from March 27-29, but had to cancel it due to COVID-19 situation. "The revenue that (earlier Kamal Nath government) earned by raising tax on petrol-diesel was spent by it on entertaining film actors like Salman (Khan) and Jacqueline (Fernandez) in the name of organizing IIFA awards, while the present chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhans government is spending money on checking the spread of coronavirus," he said.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 26-06-2020 00:03 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 00:03 IST
Nath govt spent fuel revenue on actors: BJP minister

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday alleged that the earlier Kamal Nath government spent revenue from increased tax on petroleum products on film actors in the name of organizing IIFA awards. The then Congress government led by chief minister Nath had planned to organize International Indian Film Academy awards in Indore from March 27-29, but had to cancel it due to COVID-19 situation.

"The revenue that (earlier Kamal Nath government) earned by raising tax on petrol-diesel was spent by it on entertaining film actors like Salman (Khan) and Jacqueline (Fernandez) in the name of organizing IIFA awards, while the present chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhans government is spending money on checking the spread of coronavirus," he said. Mishra, who also holds the health portfolio, was talking to reporters here after reviewing the coronavirus situation in the district.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Nigeria decides to strengthen China-Nigeria trade through 'Made in Nigeria with China' brand

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Celebrations Down Under after successful World Cup bid

Australian and New Zealands women soccer players let out almighty roars, burst into applause and pumped their fists in celebration in the early hours of Friday after their countries joint bid for the 2023 Womens World Cup was confirmed. FIF...

Immortals fire GM, coach after 0-4 start at LCS Summer

Immortals parted ways with League of Legends Championship Series general manager Keaton Bee Sin Cryer and coach Thomas Zaboutine Si-Hassen, the team announced late Wednesday night. Immortals, who are off to an 0-4 start at the LCS Summer Sp...

Ex-UN human rights chief calls for Hong Kong special envoy

The United Nations former human rights chief and eight former UN special envoys have urged the bodys secretary-general to appoint a special envoy on Hong Kong, saying they are deeply concerned about a potential humanitarian tragedy as Beiji...

Emergency era black chapter in modern India's history: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan hit out at the Congress on Thursday for imposing Emergency in the country on June 25, 1975. Addressing a virtual rally of Hamirpur BJP workers, he dubbed the Emergency era as a black chapter in the history ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020