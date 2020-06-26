Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chhattisgarh to procure cow dung from farmers, announces Godhan Nyay Yojana

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has announced the launch of 'Godhan Nyay Yojana' in the state to make "animal husbandry commercially profitable, prevent open grazing by cattle, solve the problem of stray animals on roads and for environment conservation".

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 26-06-2020 01:06 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 01:06 IST
Chhattisgarh to procure cow dung from farmers, announces Godhan Nyay Yojana
Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has announced the launch of 'Godhan Nyay Yojana' in the state to make "animal husbandry commercially profitable, prevent open grazing by cattle, solve the problem of stray animals on roads and for environment conservation". Baghel provided the information about the scheme on Thursday at the online press conference.

According to an official release, Baghel said the scheme is being launched to promote animal husbandry and make it a profitable practice. He said the state government has made consistent efforts to strengthen the rural economy.

Baghel said that Gothan Nyay Yojana will prove to be an innovative step towards protecting the financial interest of livestock owners in the state. He said that five-member sub-committee of the Cabinet chaired by Agriculture and Water Resource Minister Ravindra Choubey will decide the procurement rate of cow dung within eight days, after deliberating upon the suggestion received from farmers, livestock owners, cowshed operators and intellectuals.

He said that the procurement of cow dung on fixed rate will be commenced from Hareli Festival. Baghel said that Chhattisgarh has had the tradition of cattle grazing in open, which harms both the cattle and the crops of farmers. Stray animals on roads of cities are major cause of road accidents. Often cow-owners leave the cows astray after milking, which causes various problems. This scenario will change completely after implementation of Godhan Nyay Yojana and livestock owners will provide proper fodder-water to their cattle and keep then tied at their place, the release said.

Baghel said that to prevent movement of stray animals, Urban Administration will make complete arrangements for procurement of cowdung and its utilization for production of vermicompost. Vermicompost fertilizer produced from cow dung under the scheme will be sold through cooperative societies, to meet the fertilizer requirement of farmers as well as of Forest Department, Agriculture, Horticulture and Urban Administration Department for plantation campaigns.

The government will also make arrangements for marketing of the additional organic fertilizer. (ANI)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Nigeria decides to strengthen China-Nigeria trade through 'Made in Nigeria with China' brand

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

'Godzilla dust cloud' drifts over U.S. Southeast, raising health concerns

A massive plume of dust whipped up from the Sahara desert will hover over the U.S. Southeast this weekend, forecasters say, shrouding the region in a brown haze and raising more health concerns in states where the coronavirus crisis is wors...

Trump administration considers ending Congress' review of arms sales - sources

President Donald Trumps administration is considering ending a long-standing system for congressional review of foreign weapons sales, congressional aides said on Thursday, a plan that would face stiff opposition from his fellow Republicans...

EXCLUSIVE-France, Netherlands reach deal on KLM bailout -minister

The Dutch finance minister said on Thursday the government will hold a news conference on Friday to release details of an aid package agreed by France and the Netherlands on his countrys contribution to bail out Air France-KLM. Under the de...

Congo aims to launch state cobalt monopoly in two months, mines minister says

Democratic Republic of Congo will begin its state-controlled buying of artisanal cobalt in around two months, having been delayed by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the mines minister told Reuters on Thursday.In January the government creat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020