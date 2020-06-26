Left Menu
Development News Edition

Murder accused's house vandalised in Bengal

Protesters on Thursday vandalised the house of a TMC panchayat member's husband who was among two persons arrested for allegedly pushing a woman to her death when she tried to stop them from molesting her daughter, in West Bengal's Howrah district, police said.

PTI | Howrah | Updated: 26-06-2020 01:11 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 01:11 IST
Murder accused's house vandalised in Bengal

Protesters on Thursday vandalised the house of a TMC panchayat member's husband who was among two persons arrested for allegedly pushing a woman to her death when she tried to stop them from molesting her daughter, in West Bengal's Howrah district, police said. BJP activists staged a protest with the woman's body outside the Uluberia sub-divisional court, demanding the death penalty for the accused, they said.

No lawyer represented the accused when they were produced before the court, which sent them to 14-day judicial custody. As the BJP cadres took the woman's body to her Gopalpur Shibtala village, a few activists of the saffron party and some locals staged a protest in front of the accused's house.

Suddenly, someone from inside the house threw a sharp object at the agitators in which one of the deceased's relatives got injured, local BJP leader Premangshu Rana said. Incensed over the fresh incident, the protesters vandalised the accused's house and the situation normalised only after additional police forces were deployed, he said.

State BJP Mahila Morcha president Agnimitra Paul, Amta's Congress MLA Asit Mitra and CPI(M) leader Kaninika Ghosh also visited the village. Paul called on the women to protect themselves from "TMC goons" with whatever weapon was in hand.

Bagnan's TMC MLA Arunava Sen said that the accused will be punished and nobody should take the law into their hands. The two accused had allegedly tried to molest a college student while she was alone on the terrace of her house in the village on Tuesday night.

When her mother rushed upstairs on hearing her screams, the accused had allegedly pushed her down. She was critically injured and later died on the way to the hospital. The victim said she had recognised one of the accused as the local panchayat member's husband before the duo fled the scene.

The TMC expelled the man from the party amidst claims by the panchayat member that her husband was being framed..

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Nigeria decides to strengthen China-Nigeria trade through 'Made in Nigeria with China' brand

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

'Godzilla dust cloud' drifts over U.S. Southeast, raising health concerns

A massive plume of dust whipped up from the Sahara desert will hover over the U.S. Southeast this weekend, forecasters say, shrouding the region in a brown haze and raising more health concerns in states where the coronavirus crisis is wors...

Trump administration considers ending Congress' review of arms sales - sources

President Donald Trumps administration is considering ending a long-standing system for congressional review of foreign weapons sales, congressional aides said on Thursday, a plan that would face stiff opposition from his fellow Republicans...

EXCLUSIVE-France, Netherlands reach deal on KLM bailout -minister

The Dutch finance minister said on Thursday the government will hold a news conference on Friday to release details of an aid package agreed by France and the Netherlands on his countrys contribution to bail out Air France-KLM. Under the de...

Congo aims to launch state cobalt monopoly in two months, mines minister says

Democratic Republic of Congo will begin its state-controlled buying of artisanal cobalt in around two months, having been delayed by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the mines minister told Reuters on Thursday.In January the government creat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020