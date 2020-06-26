CRPF personnel, minor boy killed in militant attack in J-K's Anantnag
Around 12:10 pm, militants fired at a road opening party of 90 Batallion CRPF near the Padshahi Bagh bridge in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir district, a police official said. He said a CRPF personnel and a four-year-old boy were injured in the attack.PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-06-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 13:34 IST
A CRPF personnel and a minor boy were killed when militants opened fire at a security forces party in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said. Around 12:10 pm, militants fired at a road opening party of 90 Batallion CRPF near the Padshahi Bagh bridge in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir district, a police official said.
He said a CRPF personnel and a four-year-old boy were injured in the attack. The injured were taken to a hospital where both of them succumbed, the official said.
He said the security forces have cordoned off the area and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers..
