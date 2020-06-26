Assam announces 2-week lockdown in Kamprup Metropolitan district as coronavirus cases rise

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday informed that a complete lockdown will be imposed in the entire Kamrup Metropolitan district from the midnight of June 28 for the next 14 days, due to rise in COVID-19 cases.

Sarma also informed that medical stores will remain open during the lockdown.

He said, "Weekend lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays to be enforced in urban areas in Assam. Areas falling under the jurisdiction of town committees and municipalities will come under the ambit of the weekend lockdown and will continue until further notice." (ANI)