Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Case against Indurikar Maharaj over his remarks

Medical superintendent of Sangamner tehsil in Ahmednagar said that the case against Indurikar was registered in First Class (Judicial Magistrate) court in Sangamner under relevant sections of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act. During his kirtan (sermon) at a hamlet in Ahmednagar district held earlier this year, the preacher had reportedly said that intercourse by a couple on an even date would beget a male child, while on an odd date would result in the birth of a girl.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 26-06-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 15:43 IST
Maha: Case against Indurikar Maharaj over his remarks

A case has been registered against popular Marathi 'kirtankar' (preacher) Nivrutti Maharaj Indurikar at a court in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra over his alleged remarks on the timing of intercourse and the gender of child. Medical superintendent of Sangamner tehsil in Ahmednagar said that the case against Indurikar was registered in First Class (Judicial Magistrate) court in Sangamner under relevant sections of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.

During his kirtan (sermon) at a hamlet in Ahmednagar district held earlier this year, the preacher had reportedly said that intercourse by a couple on an even date would beget a male child, while on an odd date would result in the birth of a girl. "If intercourse with a woman is done on even date, a male child is born and if intercourse is done on an odd date, a girl child is born. If intercourse is done at an inauspicious time, the child that is born would bring a bad name to the family. If the timing (of intercourse) is missed, the quality of output (child) will be sub-standard," he was heard saying in a video that had gone viral.

Dr Bhaskar Bhavar, Sangamner's health superintendent, who registered a case in the court, said, "A Mumbai-based journalist and a Sangamner-based social activist and advocate Ranjana Gawande had approached the authorities with a complaint against Indurikar." "Subsequently, the issue was discussed during a PCPNDT committee meeting and it was decided unanimously that an offence be registered against Indurikar Maharaj," he said. Accordingly a case was registered in the JMFC court on June 19, he added.

"The court will now start issuing summonses to all the parties seeking their say on this issue," Dr Bhavar said..

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 to launch in India soon: Expected date, price

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4s highly anticipated successor, the Mi Smart Band 5, was launched earlier this month in mainland China. Now, the product with the model number XMSH10HM has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards BIS website whi...

Rajasthan Congress pays tributes to Ladakh martyrs

The Rajasthan Congress on Friday paid homage to the soldiers martyred in the recent violent India-China faceoff in Ladakh. Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Sachin Pilot attended one such programme at...

Australian politician's home, office raided in foreign interference probe

Australias federal police and intelligence agency raided the home and parliamentary office of a New South Wales state politician on Friday in an investigation Prime Minister Scott Morrison has linked to foreign interference.State Labor Part...

Tensions rise at virus hotspot apartments in southern Italy

The governor of a southern Italian region insisted on Friday that Bulgarian farm workers who live in an apartment complex with dozens of COVID-19 cases must stay inside for 15 days, not even emerging for food. Wearing a mask to discourage v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020