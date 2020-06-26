Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM's 'no intrusion' remark made him popular in China: Chavan

During an all-party meeting held last week, the PM had said that neither is anyone inside our territory nor has any Indian post been captured. Referring to Modi's comment, Chavan said, "China praised the Indian PM for his statement and he has become popular in that country." "We are concerned over the Chinese intrusion in Galwan valley and are proud of our jawans stationed at the borders.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 16:48 IST
PM's 'no intrusion' remark made him popular in China: Chavan

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Friday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that his remark that 'nobody intruded into the Indian territory' has made him popular in China. Addressing a press conference, the former Maharashtra chief minister alleged that Modi's 'no intrusion' remark, however, demoralised India's armed forces.

Twenty Indian soldiers died after a fierce clash with the Chinese army personnel at Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh earlier this month. During an all-party meeting held last week, the PM had said that neither is anyone inside our territory nor has any Indian post been captured.

Referring to Modi's comment, Chavan said, "China praised the Indian PM for his statement and he has become popular in that country." "We are concerned over the Chinese intrusion in Galwan valley and are proud of our jawans stationed at the borders. Protecting the borders and preventing intrusion is the main responsibility of the government. Congress has been raising this issue but the government had neglected it," he said.

Chavan alleged that there were divergent views on the Galwan valley incident even within the government. "The foreign minister admitted the presence of Chinese soldiers and construction activities along the Indian side of the Line of Actual control (LAC). But, at the all party meeting, Modi said that there was no intrusion," he said.

Chavan said that former PM Manmohan Singh advised Modi that nothing should be said that would give strength to China. "He made it clear that it was the duty of the opposition to question the government when the country is facing a crisis and the government should respond adequately," Chavan said.

The Congress leader claimed that as per the satellite images, Chinese soldiers were constructing tents within the Indian territory. "Army vehicles and bulldozers are visible in the satellite images. There are 10,000 Chinese soldiers in the Galwan valley. We want to know how many times China intruded in Galwan valley and why did Modi say that there was no intrusion. Has Indias power to negotiate diminished due to these comments?" he asked.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Novak Djokovic's coach tests positive for coronavirus

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovics coach Goran Ivanisevic on Friday revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus, after two negative tests in the last 10 days. Ivanisevic took to Instagram to disclose and said he does not have an...

Punjab Government to issue e-certificates to Inter-District Games participants

Punjab Government has decided to issue e-certificates to the players who had participated in the Inter-District Games for the year 2019-20 amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.The official Twitter handle of the Government of Punjab wrote, Th...

Prasoon Joshi ‘saddened’ by 'irresponsible' content of web series ‘Rasbhari’

Censor board chief Prasoon Joshi on Friday expressed his displeasure over certain sequences from actor Swara Bhaskers latest web series Rasbhari, asserting that content creators need to be more responsible. Set in Meerut, Rasbhari revolves ...

Bund yields near one-month lows before an uncertain weekend

German 10-year yields remained near one-month lows on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic and geopolitical tensions boosted demand for safe-haven bonds going into the weekend. The governor of Texas paused the states reopening as COVID-19 in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020