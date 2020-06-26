Himachal Cong flays BJP govt for power, ration subsidy cut

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Friday flayed the BJP government for slashing power and ration subsidy and demanded their restoration to previous levels immediately. Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mukesh Agnihotri criticised the state’s Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government for raising power tariff in the name of rationalising subsidy and demanded its withdrawal. The government on Thursday reduced power subsidy for consumers using more than 125 units per month.

In a video statement on Friday, Agnihotri said the government’s reduction of power subsidy was an “insensitive” decision as the consumers were already facing a pandemic and many have lost their jobs and earnings of traders and businessmen have reduced drastically. Agnihotri said over nine lakh power consumers would be adversely affected with the tariff hike. While about four lakh consumers using 125-200 units per month will see an increase of Rs 40-113 in their monthly power bills, those using above 200 units will see a hike of several hundred rupees, he added. The government reduced power subsidy to save Rs. 100 crore per annum, but if it wants to save money, it should reduce its own expenditure, he added.

The CLP leader said the Thakur government reduced subsidy a few weeks ago on ration scheme which was started by the Virbhadra Singh-led Congress dispensation. He demanded the reduction be withdrawn.

He also criticised the Central government for hike in the price of petrol and diesel..