Arrangements for year-long birth centenary celebrations of PV Narasimha Rao begins at Hyderabad

The arrangements for birth centenary celebrations of late former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao have begun at Hyderabad. The year-long celebrations will start on June 28 and will continue till June 28, 2021.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 26-06-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 20:35 IST
The arrangements for year-long centenary celebrations of late former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao have begun at Hyderabad. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The arrangements for birth centenary celebrations of late former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao have begun at Hyderabad. The year-long celebrations will start on June 28 and will continue till June 28, 2021. Rao was born on June 28, 1921 in Telangana (then Nizam's Hyderabad state) and expired on December 23, 2004 in New Delhi.

N.V. Subash, grandson of P.V.Narasimha Rao while speaking to ANI said, "The arrangements for the 100 years celebrations of late P.V. Narasimha Rao who was the Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and was even the Prime Minister of this country have started at P.V Gnanabhumi Necklace road, Hyderabad. This will be starting on June 28 and will end on June 28, 2021." "All machinery of government has already started working to make this a grand event. Most of the dignitaries will be reaching here by 10.00 a.m., the chief minister will be here by 10.30 a.m., and the program will continue for two hours in which schemes which were launched by former prime minister and his contribution to Andhra Pradesh will be explained by our Chief Minister in detail," he added.

N.V. Subash further said, "Being a part of P.V. Narasimha Rao's family, I feel honoured and happy as such a great event is going to take place which will be a year long. Congress party have always ignored the contribution of late P.V. Narasimha Rao for the state and country. Now congress cannot own P.V. Narasimha Rao which they haven't done between 2004 and 2014, and any event wasn't held in Hyderabad or in Delhi." B.M.Santosh, IAS, said, "There will be 250 members attending this event and we have made all the arrangements for maintaining physical distance. Basic sanitation and hygiene are also maintained." He further informed that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will be the chief guest of the event.

"K Chandrashekar Rao declared that to recall and remember the greatest services rendered by former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao as a multi-faced personality in several fields, it was decided to organise his centenary celebrations on behalf of the state for one year," read a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). "He announced that on June 28, the birthday of PV Narasimha Rao, the main programme would be organised at PV Gnana Bhoomi in Hyderabad. Around the same time, celebrations will be held at 50 locations worldwide. Rs 10 crore will be sanctioned immediately," it added. (ANI)

