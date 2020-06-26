Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 booked for illegal entry into temple where Lord Jagannath, siblings are on divine sojourn

They have been detained at the Kumbharapada police station for further questioning, he added. Another man was caught trying to enter the temple by showing a fake identity card and posing as an assistant of a servitor engaged in Rath Yatra duty.

PTI | Puri | Updated: 26-06-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 20:42 IST
3 booked for illegal entry into temple where Lord Jagannath, siblings are on divine sojourn
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

At least three persons were booked on Friday for illegally entering the Shree Gundicha temple in Puri, where Lord Jagannath and his divine siblings are on a nine-day sojourn, police said. While two local residents were caught after they entered the temple by impersonating as servitors, another was found with a fake identity card of a priest engaged in Rath Yatra duty, they said.

Smruti Ranjan Mohanty (22) of Markandeswarsahi and Abhijit Mohapatra (22) of the Kumbharapada area of the pilgrim town allegedly went inside the temple in the servitors' attire, the police said, adding that both were taken to the Kumbharapada police station. They were booked under the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Act, a police official said.

They were inside the Gundicha temple when a special ritual was underway. When some servitors questioned them about their identity, the two failed to give satisfactory answers and were handed over to the Jagannath temple police personnel, the official said. They have been detained at the Kumbharapada police station for further questioning, he added.

Another man was caught trying to enter the temple by showing a fake identity card and posing as an assistant of a servitor engaged in Rath Yatra duty. After the historic Rath Yatra was held successfully in this pilgrim town on June 23, Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay and the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) have urged people to refrain from visiting Puri as no one is allowed to have a "darshan" of the trinity -- Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra.

The world famous annual Rath Yatra was held without public attendance this year and the chariots were pulled by the temple servitors, in accordance with a Supreme Court order in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. On July 1, the deities will be brought back to their respective chariots, which will be pulled back to the main temple, which is known as the Bahuda Yatra (return car festival).

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Canada's top court rules in favor of Uber driver in gig economy case

Canadas Supreme Court on Friday ruled in favor of a driver in a gig economy case that paves the way for a class action suit calling for Uber Technologies Inc to recognize drivers in Canada as company employees. UberEats driver David Heller ...

Mystery: Hafeez "COVID-19 positive" again as per PCB facilitated re-test

Positive, negative, and now positive again, the mystery surrounding Muhammad Hafeezs COVID-19 test results seems to continue as Pakistan Cricket Board is mulling disciplinary action against the player for not following quarantine protocol. ...

Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah seeks separate cell in Tihar

Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah, arrested in two separate cases of alleged terror financing, Friday moved a Delhi court seeking a separate cell in Tihar central jail. In an application that is likely to come up for hearing on Saturda...

Banks lead stocks lower after the Fed caps their dividends

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, led by declines in banks after regulators told them they had to cap their dividends and halt stock buybacks in order to shore up their defenses in case the recession gets worse. The SP 500 fell 0.5 i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020