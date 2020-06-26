UP to constitute special force for security of courts, metro rail, other establishments

Lucknow, Jun 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed to constitute the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF) for security of courts, metro rail, airports, industrial establishments, banks and other organisations, officials said. "There is demand for special security force for district courts, metro rail, airports, industrial institutions, banks and other financial institutions, and for this the UPSSF should be constituted," the chief minister, according to an official release, said. Such a force can work professionally and ensure security, he added.

"The force will be given special training and will be provided with security equipment. It can be placed at important establishments including religious places," Adityanath said. In the first phase, five battalions of such force will be constituted and the chief minister has directed the officials to present a detailed plan in this regard, the release said.