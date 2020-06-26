Ganesh idols should not be more than four feet tall: CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday that Ganesh mandals should not install idols with a height of more than four feet in the coming Ganesh festival. Thackeray had earlier appealed Ganesh mandals -- groups which celebrate the festival in public -- to keep the celebrations low-key this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ganesh festival is set to begin from August 22. Tall Ganesh idols are especially popular in Mumbai.

In a statement here, Thackeray said faith and devotion are more important than the height of idol. Coronavirus pandemic has affected culture and traditions too, he said.

"To avoid crowds, all places of worship have been shut. We need to avoid crowds which gather to see huge Ganesh idols in Mumbai and Pune. I have spoken to Ganesh mandals and they are unanimous about maintaining discipline and social responsibility," Thackeray said. Ganesh idols of mandals should not be more than four feet tall as bigger idols need more volunteers, the chief minister said.

The Dahi-handi (Janmashtami) celebrations in August have been canceled and Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, who organises Dahi Handi in a big way, has instead donated Rs one crore for coronavirus relief fund, Thackeray noted..