Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ganesh idols should not be more than four feet tall: CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday that Ganesh mandals should not install idols with a height of more than four feet in the coming Ganesh festival.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 23:19 IST
Ganesh idols should not be more than four feet tall: CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday that Ganesh mandals should not install idols with a height of more than four feet in the coming Ganesh festival. Thackeray had earlier appealed Ganesh mandals -- groups which celebrate the festival in public -- to keep the celebrations low-key this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ganesh festival is set to begin from August 22. Tall Ganesh idols are especially popular in Mumbai.

In a statement here, Thackeray said faith and devotion are more important than the height of idol. Coronavirus pandemic has affected culture and traditions too, he said.

"To avoid crowds, all places of worship have been shut. We need to avoid crowds which gather to see huge Ganesh idols in Mumbai and Pune. I have spoken to Ganesh mandals and they are unanimous about maintaining discipline and social responsibility," Thackeray said. Ganesh idols of mandals should not be more than four feet tall as bigger idols need more volunteers, the chief minister said.

The Dahi-handi (Janmashtami) celebrations in August have been canceled and Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, who organises Dahi Handi in a big way, has instead donated Rs one crore for coronavirus relief fund, Thackeray noted..

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Dedicated COVID hospitals in Delhi to have CCTVs in all wards; permit one attendant

COVID-19 dedicated hospitals in Delhi have been directed to immediately install CCTV cameras in all wards to enhance patients care, according to an official order issued on Friday. The Delhi health department order also said that all dedica...

Motor racing-Formula One distances itself from Ecclestone racism comments

Formula One on Friday distanced itself from comments by the sports former CEO Bernie Ecclestone that Black people were often more racist than white people. In lots of cases, Black people are more racist than what white people are, Eccleston...

FACTBOX-African-Americans whose deaths inspired wave of protests

The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer last month has spawned a wave of protests and national soul-searching over systemic racism in the United States, while focusing new attention on other cases involving violence agai...

Assam flood situation worsens; one more dead, over 2.53 lakh people affected

Flood waters entered 16 districts of Assam on Friday, affecting over 2.53 lakh people, while the death toll due to the deluge rose to 16 after one more person died, officials said. Dhemaji remains the worst-hit district in the state, follow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020