Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nexus between liquor mafia, higher-ups in Haryana govt obstructing alcohol theft probe: Cong

“Despite the closure of liquor vends and prohibition on sale of liquor, there were open instances of smuggling and liquor sale at exorbitant prices,” he said. “The facts prima facie demonstrate a sinister nexus between the liquor mafia and those occupying high offices in the government that is obstructing the investigation into the liquor scam,” Surjewala claimed.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-06-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 19:06 IST
Nexus between liquor mafia, higher-ups in Haryana govt obstructing alcohol theft probe: Cong

It appears that a “sinister nexus” between the liquor mafia and those occupying high offices in the BJP-JJP dispensation in Haryana is “obstructing investigation into the liquor scam”, the opposition Congress said on Saturday. Congress’ national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged there was a liquor scam in the state during the COVID-triggered lockdown. “Despite the closure of liquor vends and prohibition on sale of liquor, there were open instances of smuggling and liquor sale at exorbitant prices,” he said.

“The facts prima facie demonstrate a sinister nexus between the liquor mafia and those occupying high offices in the government that is obstructing the investigation into the liquor scam,” Surjewala claimed. Last month, the M L Khattar government in the state had set up a probe team to investigate the theft of liquor bottles from two godowns in Sonipat district.

The Congress leader said the government had constituted a Special Enquiry Team (SET) but it lacked powers as only a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted under sections 2(h) and 2(o) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was empowered to conduct a comprehensive investigation by visiting every godown linked to the alleged scam, confiscate documents, conduct raids, check records of the Excise Department and the police, and arrest the culprits. "The present special enquiry team has no such powers,” he said, questioning if the government wanted to get to the bottom of the alleged scam.

“On May 11, the government ordered SET to be constituted, which has no power to conduct investigation nor any power of confiscation of records or summoning witnesses or seizing record of excise and police department or arresting anybody. “Between May 11 and June 27, even this toothless SET has tried hard to peruse the record of the Department of Excise and Taxation in order to determine what kind of liquor scam happened, but the record has not been shown to them,” the former Haryana minister said at an online press conference.

He further said an “internal inquiry of the Excise and Taxation Department and the Committee of Deputy Commissioners appears to have revealed a shortage of nearly one crore liquor bottles. This is clearly a case of liquor smuggling and illegal sale of liquor when there was prohibition active in the state and nobody could open a liquor vend and sell liquor.” Liquor vends in Haryana had remained closed for 40 days when a nationwide COVID-19-triggered lockdown was imposed in March. “Same inquiry appears to have also revealed excess liquor available to the extent of 19 lakh liquor or beer bottles. The inference is clear, this is stolen liquor from one distillery or the other which has been taken out without payment of excise duty of the state," Surjewala claimed.

“All these incontrovertible facts point towards that there is a nexus between somebody higher up in the Khattar government and the liquor mafia. Who are they, it is for the chief minister to answer,” he said..

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

BJP accuses NC of hoodwinking people on new domicile rules

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Saturday accused the National Conference of hoodwinking the people over the new domicile rules and said the campaign unleashed by the party over the issue is going to boomerang. It said the biased an...

"Respect our police" - wives of French officers berate government

Several dozen women protested in support of French police in central Paris on Saturday, as discontent within the countrys law enforcement agencies swells over what they feel is the governments unfair treatment of officers over racism. Polic...

IDBI Bank to sell stake in insurance jv to partners

IDBI Bank on Saturday said its board has approved the sale of more than half of the banks 48 per cent stake in IDBI Federal Life Insurance Co Ltd IFLI to current joint venture partners for Rs 595 crore. In a regulatory filing, IDBI Bank sai...

Digital media mode to support youth wellbeing during COVID-19: Study

With or without physical separation social-distancing due to COVID-19, youth are using social media to connect and support each other, according to a recent report based on youth making excessive use of media. Three leading researchers have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020