Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kanpur shelter home case: 2 officials suspended for not discharging duties properly

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended the district probation officer and the officiating superintendent of a shelter home in Kanpur where 57 inmates, including five pregnant girls, had tested positive for COVID-19 last week, a senior official said on Saturday.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-06-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 19:09 IST
Kanpur shelter home case: 2 officials suspended for not discharging duties properly

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended the district probation officer and the officiating superintendent of a shelter home in Kanpur where 57 inmates, including five pregnant girls, had tested positive for COVID-19 last week, a senior official said on Saturday. District probation officer Ajit Kumar and officiating superintendent Mithlesh Pal have been charged for not following the state government's coronavirus guidelines and failing to take care of the inmates, Director Women Welfare Manoj Kumar Rai said.

Both have been accused of not properly discharging their duties and tarnishing the image of the department, Rai said, adding that they also failed to promptly correct the misleading reports being circulated on TV, print and social media regarding the shelter home. On June 21, 57 girls of the government shelter home in Swarup Nagar in Kanpur were found COVID-19 positive, following which they were admitted to a hospital, while 114 others were shifted elsewhere for quarantine, Rai said.

Authorities had lodged a case against unknown people for misleading public by claiming that two of the infected girls had HIV and hepatitis Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also attacked the BJP government over the inmates of the shelter home testing positive for the disease. She had equated the incident with the Muzaffarpur shelter home case in Bihar where cases of alleged sexual abuse were reported.  The Kanpur district administration had clarified that five of the 57 girls who tested positive for coronavirus had come to the shelter home when they were already pregnant.PTI SAB DPB

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

BJP accuses NC of hoodwinking people on new domicile rules

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Saturday accused the National Conference of hoodwinking the people over the new domicile rules and said the campaign unleashed by the party over the issue is going to boomerang. It said the biased an...

"Respect our police" - wives of French officers berate government

Several dozen women protested in support of French police in central Paris on Saturday, as discontent within the countrys law enforcement agencies swells over what they feel is the governments unfair treatment of officers over racism. Polic...

IDBI Bank to sell stake in insurance jv to partners

IDBI Bank on Saturday said its board has approved the sale of more than half of the banks 48 per cent stake in IDBI Federal Life Insurance Co Ltd IFLI to current joint venture partners for Rs 595 crore. In a regulatory filing, IDBI Bank sai...

Digital media mode to support youth wellbeing during COVID-19: Study

With or without physical separation social-distancing due to COVID-19, youth are using social media to connect and support each other, according to a recent report based on youth making excessive use of media. Three leading researchers have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020