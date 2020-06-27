J-K Police busts narco-terror module; 2 persons arrested, narcotics worth Rs 65 crore seized

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a narco-terror module with the arrest of two terrorist associates, who were in close contact with their Pakistan-based handlers, and the seizure of narcotic substance worth Rs 65 crore in Kupwara district. "On a credible input, security forces busted a narco-terror module and arrested two terrorist associates. Huge quantities of narcotics and arms and ammunition have been recovered from their possession," a police spokesman said.

He said the arrested duo have been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Lone and Ghulam Mohammand Lone, both residents of Lachipora area of Bijhama in neighbouring Baramulla district. Narcotics, weighing 13.5 kg and having an estimated value of Rs 65 crore, were seized from them, the spokesman said.

Arms and ammunition, including two pistols, four pistol magazines, 55 pistol rounds, four hand grenades and 10 detonators, have also been recovered from their possession, he said. "The module was in close connection with Pakistan-based terrorist handlers. The above recoveries yet again exposed the nexus between drug dealers and terrorists," the spokesman added.

A case has been registered and further investigation into the case has been initiated, he said..