Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K Police busts narco-terror module; 2 persons arrested, narcotics worth Rs 65 crore seized

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a narco-terror module with the arrest of two terrorist associates, who were in close contact with their Pakistan-based handlers, and the seizure of narcotic substance worth Rs 65 crore in Kupwara district. "The module was in close connection with Pakistan-based terrorist handlers.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-06-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 21:55 IST
J-K Police busts narco-terror module; 2 persons arrested, narcotics worth Rs 65 crore seized

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a narco-terror module with the arrest of two terrorist associates, who were in close contact with their Pakistan-based handlers, and the seizure of narcotic substance worth Rs 65 crore in Kupwara district. "On a credible input, security forces busted a narco-terror module and arrested two terrorist associates. Huge quantities of narcotics and arms and ammunition have been recovered from their possession," a police spokesman said.

He said the arrested duo have been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Lone and Ghulam Mohammand Lone, both residents of Lachipora area of Bijhama in neighbouring Baramulla district. Narcotics, weighing 13.5 kg and having an estimated value of Rs 65 crore, were seized from them, the spokesman said.

Arms and ammunition, including two pistols, four pistol magazines, 55 pistol rounds, four hand grenades and 10 detonators, have also been recovered from their possession, he said. "The module was in close connection with Pakistan-based terrorist handlers. The above recoveries yet again exposed the nexus between drug dealers and terrorists," the spokesman added.

A case has been registered and further investigation into the case has been initiated, he said..

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Pak rejects grant of domicile certificates by India to people not originally from J-K

Pakistan on Saturday rejected the grant of domicile certificates by India to the people not originally from Jammu and Kashmir. As per the new domicile law, non-permanent residents who have residency proof of at least 15 years in Jammu and K...

Far right takes to Lisbon streets to deny racism is a problem

Hundreds of protesters marched through one of Lisbons main avenues on Saturday shouting Portugal is not racist, in a demonstration organised by the leader of a far-right party known for his derogatory remarks against ethnic minorities.Dozen...

Inox Wind Q4 loss widens to Rs 192 cr

Inox Wind on Saturday said its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 192.17 crore in March quarter. The company had reported Rs 53.56 crore loss in the same period preceding fiscal.&#160; Total income of the company rose to 196.74 crore for ...

FACTBOX-Global COVID-19 fundraising meeting raises $6.9 bln

A pledging summit on Saturday raised 6.15 billion euros 6.9 billion to tackle COVID-19. The event was part of a joint initiative by the European Commission and the advocacy group Global Citizen and included a star-studded globally televised...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020