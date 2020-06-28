Left Menu
Assam's COVID-19 death toll rises to 10

Assam has reported 6,919 COVID-19 patients, of which 4,814 have been discharged, a daily bulletin of the Assam Health and Family Welfare Department said. It said the state has 2,092 active COVID-19 cases.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 28-06-2020 00:06 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 00:06 IST
Assam reported one more death due to COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the toll in the state to 10, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The man died at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital while undergoing treatment for COVID-19, an official of the National Health Mission said.

In a tweet, Sarma informed that 567 patients recovered from the disease and were discharged from various hospitals across the state. Assam has reported 6,919 COVID-19 patients, of which 4,814 have been discharged, a daily bulletin of the Assam Health and Family Welfare Department said.

It said the state has 2,092 active COVID-19 cases. So far, 10 patients have died due to the disease, while three patients have migrated to other states, it added. The state has till now tested 3,74,519 samples for COVID-19 across 12 government-run laboratories and a few outsourced centres, the daily bulletin said.

It said the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases increased to 14.8 days on Friday from 7.9 days on June 11, when there were 3,430 cases. According to the bulletin, 28,574 people are lodged in institutional quarantine facilities, while the total number of persons now tracked in home quarantine stands at 1,26,861.

Assam saw manifold spike in COVID-19 cases after inter-state movement through road, rail and air communication was allowed during the lockdown. To screen all the people coming from outside the state, the government has imposed a mandatory institutional quarantine policy for everyone, barring few exceptions.

