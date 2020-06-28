Left Menu
Barber shops, salons gear up to reopen today in Mumbai

Barbershops and salons are set to reopen from Sunday in Mumbai with the Maharashtra government issuing a notification to reopen them in the State under its 'Mission Begin Again Phase IV'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-06-2020 08:19 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 08:19 IST
Shahid Hussain, a salon owner speaking to ANI on Saturday. . Image Credit: ANI

Barbershops and salons are set to reopen from Sunday in Mumbai with the Maharashtra government issuing a notification to reopen them in the State under its 'Mission Begin Again Phase IV'. Shahid Hussain, a salon owner, said, "We will record customers' temperatures and provide them with hand sanitisers when they enter our shop. We will use a new towel and haircut seat for each customer."

Hairstylists will wear PPE kits like mask and gloves. "Use and throw products will be used. Without a prior appointment, we will not attend any customer. We will only use four to five staff at the maximum," he said.

A barber in the shop said, "We will use gloves, sanitiser and try to maintain distance." The barbershops and salons have to adhere to strict rules and regulations for their functioning.

According to the government notification, barbershops, salons, and beauty parlours will be allowed to function with prior appointments only. Only select services such as haircut, dyeing hair, threading etc are allowed. Skin related services will not be permitted presently. This should prominently be displayed in the shops. The order also said the salons should adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) on hygiene and cleanliness and employees must wear protective gear including gloves, aprons and masks. (ANI)

