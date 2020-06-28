Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi government allows restro-bars, clubs to sell beer stock expiring by Jul 15 to liquor shops

"The department has now allowed restro-bars, hotels and clubs to sell their stock of beer expiring by July 15 to liquor shops in the city," the official said. The shelf life of beer in Delhi is around six months, the official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 17:59 IST
Delhi government allows restro-bars, clubs to sell beer stock expiring by Jul 15 to liquor shops

The Delhi government has allowed the city's restro-bars, hotels, and clubs to sell their stock of beer expiring by July 15 to liquor shops in a bid to minimise their financial losses, an official said on Sunday. There are around 950 hotels, clubs and restro-bars in the national capital which have an excise license but have not been allowed to open since March 25, when the nationwide lockdown was announced.

Earlier this month, the government had allowed the owners of such establishments to sell to liquor shops their stock of beer expiring in June. "The department has now allowed restro-bars, hotels and clubs to sell their stock of beer expiring by July 15 to liquor shops in the city," the official said.

The shelf life of beer in Delhi is around six months, the official said. "Hotel, clubs and restaurants licensee shall prepare an inventory of all beer stock, with barcode, which is to be transferred at licensed vend," the excise department said in an order.

"The licensee from hotels, clubs and restaurants shall then submit the barcode list of beer stock and consent letter obtained from licensed vend to excise department with the request for allowing transfer of beer stock," it said. According to the process, the owners of restro-bars, clubs, and hotels will have to reach an agreement with the liquor vend owners.

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors eye economic data, stimulus measures as stocks rally stalls

Upcoming U.S. economic data and deadlines for renewing some fiscal stimulus measures in July could prove key tests for an equities rebound that has wavered in recent weeks. The benchmark SP 500 has risen about 34 from its late March lows. B...

US News Roundup: One dead, another injured in shooting; Mississippi moves to change its state flag and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.One dead, another injured in shooting at Jefferson Square Park in LouisvilleOne person died and another was injured in a shooting late on Saturday in Louisville, Kentuckys Jefferson ...

Shopping malls in Gurgaon to reopen from July 1, Faridabad to decide on Monday

The Haryana government has allowed shopping malls in Gurgaon and Faridabad to reopen from July 1, more than two months after they were shut to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak. The Gurgaon district administration said it would implemen...

World News Roundup: Biden criticizes Trump; Global coronavirus cases exceed 10 million and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Biden criticizes Trump for inaction over reported Russian bountiesThe White House on Saturday denied that President Donald Trump was briefed on reported U.S. intelligence that Russias mili...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020