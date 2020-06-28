MP: Father-son duo killed by neighbours after tiff, 17 booked

Left Menu
The incident occurred in Baniyani village, about 25- kms from the district headquarters, late on Saturday night, police said. A case has been registered against 17 persons in connection with the offence, sub-inspector Brajesh Kumar of Baldevgarh Police Station said. "The victims' neighbours, Mohan Lodhi and Vrindavan Lodhi, were washing sand in front of their house late on Saturday night.

PTI | Tikamgarh | Updated: 28-06-2020 18:19 IST
A 57-year-old man and his son were allegedly beaten to death with sticks by their neighbours in Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh following an argument over washing of sand, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred in Baniyani village, about 25- kms from the district headquarters, late on Saturday night, police said.

A case has been registered against 17 persons in connection with the offence, sub-inspector Brajesh Kumar of Baldevgarh Police Station said. "The victims' neighbours, Mohan Lodhi and Vrindavan Lodhi, were washing sand in front of their house late on Saturday night. However, their neighbour, Deshraj (57), objected to it saying that the water has entered his house," he said.

"The argument later escalated. Mohan and Vrindavan, along with their family members, attacked Deshraj with sticks. When Deshraj's sons Gulab (35) and Jahar tried to save their father, the accused attacked them as well," the official added.

While Gulab died on the spot, Deshraj succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said. According to Kumar, Deshraj's wife Sonabai and other son Jahar also suffered serious injuries in the incident and were being treated at a hospital.

"Police have registered a case of murder against 17 absconding accused," he said. The police sub-inspector added that the accused were involved in illegal transportation of sand.

