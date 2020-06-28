Woman falls into dal processing machine in Latur mill, dies

A woman was killed while workingat a dal processing machine in a mill in Maharashtra's Laturdistrict, police said on Sunday

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon in MIDCarea here when the 35-year-old woman, identified as MayaBajulge, was putting dal from a height into the machine, anofficial said

"The plate of the machine on which she was standingtoppled and she fell into the machine and got killedinstantly. It happened in Balaji Fruits dal processing planton Kalamb Road. We have registered an accidental death case,"the MIDC police station official said.