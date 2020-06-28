Maha: Aurangabad's coronavirus case count crosses 5,000-mark

The number of COVID-19 cases in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra crossed the 5,000-mark on Sunday with the addition of 271 patients in the tally, an official said. The case count now stands at 5,037, the district official said.

Nine deaths were reported on Sunday, which took the district's fatality count to 247, he said. Of the 271 new patients, 173 are from the areas under the municipal corporation limits and 98 from the rural parts of the district.

After 110 patients were discharged post recovery on Sunday, the number of recoveries reached 2,556, the official added. The number of patients undergoing treatment is 2,234, he said.