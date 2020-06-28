Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress attacks LDF govt in Kerala on PricewaterhouseCoopers consultancy

No tenders had been issued by the government before hiring the London headquartered company for preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project, Leader of Opposition in the assembly Ramesh Chennithala told reporters here. This was a gross violation of existing norms and therefore 'illegal', he said.

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 28-06-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 22:33 IST
Congress attacks LDF govt in Kerala on PricewaterhouseCoopers consultancy

Launching a tirade against the LDF government in Kerala on the decision to award the consultancy of e-mobility project to PricewaterhouseCoopers Pvt ltd, the Congress on Sunday alleged that it was in violation of norms and should be revoked. No tenders had been issued by the government before hiring the London headquartered company for preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project, Leader of Opposition in the assembly Ramesh Chennithala told reporters here.

This was a gross violation of existing norms and therefore 'illegal', he said. According to a government order, the decision to award the consultancy to the company was takenat a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on August 17.

"It needs to be noted that the controversial decision was taken by the chief minister directly without discussing the matter with the state cabinet or with departmentslike Finance", he said. As per the order of TransportSecretary K R Jyothilal, the DPR was to formulate a road map for the electric vehicle manufacturing in Kerala.

The government's Electric Vehicle policy envisages one million vehicles on the road by 2022. By 2020, 2 lakh two wheelers, 50,000 three wheelers, 1,000 goods carriers and 3,000 buses would be on the roads.

"What has motivated a Communist Chief Ministerto have a firm confidence in a multinational company against which several serious allegationshave been raised inIndia in the past?" he asked. The company has also been awarded other important projects like Kochi-Palakkad industrial corridor and Kerala Fibre Optic Network projects.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had held investigations into the charges against PwC and had banned it from operating in India for two years in2018, the Congress leader alleged. The government has earned itself a name in indulging in 'rampant corruption' through innovative methods in a very structured and organised way.

"The government has proven its skill in manipulation and corruption in various issues like the Kseb Trans Grid Project, Springlerdeal, Bev Q appand sand mining from Pamba," he alleged..

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

COVID: Highest single-day spike in several states; MP, UP announce house-to-house survey; Lockdown begins in Guwahati

A record single-day spike in COVID-19 cases was reported in several states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and West Bengal as the country-wide tally rose by nearly 20,000 on Sunday. Tightening their containment stra...

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation got Chinese money: Smriti Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani on Sunday claimed the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation headed by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had received funds from China. Addressing a virtual rally for BJP workers in coastal Maharashtra, Irani also claimed the funds h...

Soccer-Lampard shows ruthless streak as Chelsea youngsters hauled off

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard showed his ruthless side as he hauled off three of his brightest young players at halftime in Sundays 1-0 FA Cup quarter-final win over Leicester City. Lampard was clearly unhappy with what he witnessed in the ...

Dr Disrespect responds to Twitch ban

Guy Dr Disrespect Beahm took to social media to address his ban from a livestreaming platform. Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision, Dr Disrespect wrote on Saturday. Firm handshakes to all for the support ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020