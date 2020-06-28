Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra reports 5,493 new COVID-19 cases, state tally reaches 1,64,626

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 5,493 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of recorded cases to 1,64,626 in the state, said Maharashtra Health Department.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-06-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 23:04 IST
Maharashtra reports 5,493 new COVID-19 cases, state tally reaches 1,64,626
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 5,493 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of recorded cases to 1,64,626 in the state, said Maharashtra Health Department. A total of 156 deaths reported today, out of which 60 occurred in the last 48 hours and 96 from before that.

There are 70,607 active cases in Maharashtra, as per the health department. Meanwhile, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai said that 1,300 cases have been reported in Mumbai on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases to 75,047 in the financial capital.

A total of 23 patients succumbed to COVID-19 today, taking the death toll of Mumbai to 4,369. A total of 13 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Mumbai's Dharavi area today, taking the total number of cases to 2,245, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The death toll of Dharavi stands at 81.

With 19,906 new cases, the highest single-day spike so far, India's COVID-19 count touched 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The death toll has risen up to 16,095 in the country with 410 persons succumbing to the lethal infection in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

COVID: Highest single-day spike in several states; MP, UP announce house-to-house survey; Lockdown begins in Guwahati

A record single-day spike in COVID-19 cases was reported in several states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and West Bengal as the country-wide tally rose by nearly 20,000 on Sunday. Tightening their containment stra...

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation got Chinese money: Smriti Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani on Sunday claimed the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation headed by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had received funds from China. Addressing a virtual rally for BJP workers in coastal Maharashtra, Irani also claimed the funds h...

Soccer-Lampard shows ruthless streak as Chelsea youngsters hauled off

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard showed his ruthless side as he hauled off three of his brightest young players at halftime in Sundays 1-0 FA Cup quarter-final win over Leicester City. Lampard was clearly unhappy with what he witnessed in the ...

Dr Disrespect responds to Twitch ban

Guy Dr Disrespect Beahm took to social media to address his ban from a livestreaming platform. Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision, Dr Disrespect wrote on Saturday. Firm handshakes to all for the support ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020