Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha officer found dead at his residence in Bhubaneswar

A newly-recruited Odisha Finance Service (OFS) officer was found dead at his residence in Dumduma area of Khandagiri, the police said.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 29-06-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 14:46 IST
Odisha officer found dead at his residence in Bhubaneswar
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

A newly-recruited Odisha Finance Service (OFS) officer was found dead at his residence in Dumduma area of Khandagiri, the police said. The deceased, identified as Abhilash Swarup Mohapatra, hails from Balangir and was supposed to join duty in a few days at the Odisha Secretariat.

"We have registered a case of unnatural death at Khadanagari police station. One OSF officer has committed suicide by hanging. He was supposed to join duty in a few days. But as of now, prima facie, he committed suicide due to some family issues," Deputy Commissioner of Police Anup Kumar Sahu told ANI. The police said that post-mortem has been conducted and the body has been handed over to the family. (ANI)

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

NCPOR, Goa University synthesize gold nanoparticles using Antarctic bacteria

The National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research NCPOR and the Goa University GU have successfully synthesized gold nanoparticles GNPs using psychrotolerant Antarctic bacteria through a non-toxic, low-cost, and eco-friendly way. Through a s...

Haryana to start plasma therapy for treatment of COVID-19 patients: Health Minister Vij

Haryana will soon start convalescent plasma therapy for treatment of COVID-19 patients in all its medical colleges, Health Minister Anil Vij said on Monday. Haryana to start Plasma Therapy for treatment of Covid-19 patients in all its medic...

Bharat Forge reports Rs 68.6 cr net loss for Mar quarter

Auto components major Bharat Forge Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 68.59 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, on account of lower revenue and impairment of its investment in associate firm Tevva Motors Jersey Ltd...

Operation Greens scheme extended to 18 more fruits, vegetables: Centre

The Centre on Monday announced that farmers and processors can now get the benefit of 50 per cent subsidy on storage and transportation of 18 more fruits and vegetables from surplus production areas to major consumption centres under the ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020