Odisha officer found dead at his residence in Bhubaneswar
A newly-recruited Odisha Finance Service (OFS) officer was found dead at his residence in Dumduma area of Khandagiri, the police said.ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 29-06-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 14:46 IST
A newly-recruited Odisha Finance Service (OFS) officer was found dead at his residence in Dumduma area of Khandagiri, the police said. The deceased, identified as Abhilash Swarup Mohapatra, hails from Balangir and was supposed to join duty in a few days at the Odisha Secretariat.
"We have registered a case of unnatural death at Khadanagari police station. One OSF officer has committed suicide by hanging. He was supposed to join duty in a few days. But as of now, prima facie, he committed suicide due to some family issues," Deputy Commissioner of Police Anup Kumar Sahu told ANI. The police said that post-mortem has been conducted and the body has been handed over to the family. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- Bhubaneswar
- Khandagiri
- Dumduma
- Balangir
ALSO READ
Odisha Panchayati Raj Dept asks Collectors to submit expenditure details towards management of temporary medical centres
Procurement of paddy surpass 10 Lakh MT in Odisha
Sarangi asks Odisha CM for firm guidelines to check microfinance cos
PM greets people of Odisha on Raja Parba festival
Odisha to introduce e-learning, mentorship programme for tribal students from Monday