Norwegian Escape cruise ship with 474 Goan seafarers docks at MPT

Norwegian Escape, a cruise ship operated by Norwegian Cruise Line, arrived at the Mormugao Port (MPT) in Goa on Monday early morning with 474 seafarers who were stranded at Miami, Florida. The ship crossed the Suez Canal on Saturday and reached Goa from where the vessel will head to Mumbai.

The outbreak of coronavirus pandemic globally has restricted air travel for passengers owing to which Indian nationals who are stranded abroad have been facing difficulty in returning to their homes. The Government of India, either by sea or air travel routes, is undertaking initiatives to repatriate stranded nationals from all countries. (ANI)