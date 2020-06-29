2 corporators, 2 others held for attacking Nashik cops

Two corporators from the Shiv Sena and BJP as well as two others were arrested on Monday for attacking police personnel in Nashik city in Maharashtra after a road accident, an official said. Two cars dashed into each other on Satpur-Ambad link road in MIDC area late Sunday night and suffered extensive damage, though no one was injured, he said.

"While the vehicles were being moved, the owner of one of the cars, identified as Amit, brother of Shiv Sena corporator Bhagwat Arote, entered into a scuffle with two Ambad police station personnel at the site. "Soon corporator Arote, BJP corporator Rakesh Donde and some more people arrived there and beat up the two police personnel and tried to strangle them," he said.

The mob fled after a police team reached there, following which a case of lethal attack and obstructing government servant from carrying out duties was registered. Corporators Arote and Donde were arrested along with two others and produced in court, which remanded them in police custody for two days, he added.