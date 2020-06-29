Left Menu
Maha cyber dept files 510 cases over fake news, rumours

The Maharashtra cyber department has registered more than 500 cases against people for spreading rumours and circulating fake news on social media platforms amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, an official said on Monday.

The Maharashtra cyber department has registered more than 500 cases against people for spreading rumours and circulating fake news on social media platforms amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, an official said on Monday. Also, 265 people have been arrested so far in connection with these offences, he said.

According to the cyber department official, around 510 cases were registered after anti-social elements were found spreading fake news, circulating misinformation and rumours via popular social media platforms such as TikTok, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, during the lockdown (till June 28). During inquiries, the department filed 196 cases related to forwarding unverified WhatsApp messages, 213 for sharing objectionable Facebook posts, 27 for sharing TikTok videos, 10 for tweets, 60 for misusing audio clips and YouTube videos, among others, he said.

In Jalna district, the police registered 14 FIRs for uploading and sharing Facebook posts which had potential to disturb communal harmony, the official said. During the lockdown (which came into force in late March), the cyber department has witnessed a surge in number of people visiting online space to watch movies or web series and also to download them.

The department has listed sites of 10 web television series and web movie series which people should not visit to avoid getting trapped by fraudsters and cyber criminals, the the official added..

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

