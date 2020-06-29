Left Menu
COVID-19: Six deaths, 389 fresh cases in Rajasthan

The coronavirus death toll in Rajasthan rose to 405 on Monday with six more fatalities, while 389 fresh cases took the number of infections to 17,660, according to an official report here Four deaths were reported in Jodhpur and one each in Kota and Ajmer. Dholpur reported the maximum 58 cases, while Barmer reported 54 cases.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-06-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 21:51 IST
The coronavirus death toll in Rajasthan rose to 405 on Monday with six more fatalities, while 389 fresh cases took the number of infections to 17,660, according to an official report here

Four deaths were reported in Jodhpur and one each in Kota and Ajmer.  Dholpur reported the maximum 58 cases, while Barmer reported 54 cases. Bikaner, Bharatpur, Jaipur, Sirohi and Kota reported 38, 32, 30, 17 and 16 cases respectively, the report stated

Fourteen cases were reported in Ajmer, 12 cases each in Udaipur and Nagaur, nine in Jalore besides cases reported in other districts of the state.  Of the total, 13,635 have been discharged and 3,334 are active cases.

