Contempt proceedings ought to be initiated against DU for withholding info on exams: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court has opined that contempt proceedings should be initiated against Delhi University (DU) and its officers for withholding material information and trying to mislead the court over the postponement of the open-book exam.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 12:32 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court has opined that contempt proceedings should be initiated against Delhi University (DU) and its officers for withholding material information and trying to mislead the court over the postponement of the open-book exam. A division bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice S Prasad also issued notice to the varsity after it came across a news report which stated that the Delhi University had decided to postpone the exams by 10 days in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are prima facie of the opinion that contempt proceedings ought to be initiated against the respondent number 4 -- Delhi University and its officers --- for withholding material information from the court and trying to mislead the court," the bench said on Monday. The development comes on a petition seeking a stay on DU exams for not making online study material available to students with disabilities.

The High Court observed that just before the order was about to be uploaded on Saturday evening, the court came across a news report of the same day which said that the exams have been postponed by 10 days. The court was surprised to learn that just a day before, the DU had shown the court its preparedness in conducting open-book exams that were to commence from July 1, the bench said.

When asked for the reason behind the same, the varsity informed that the mother of Dr S Rangabhasham, Deputy Registrar (Secrecy), was suspected of suffering from COVID-19 infection on June 24 and tested positive for the same in the afternoon of June 26. The High Court noted that if the stand of Delhi University is correct, it could have informed the court about the development and its decision to postpone the exams the same day or the next morning.

Till Saturday evening, the court wasn't informed till a call was made from the court to all parties informing of another hearing that was to be held on Monday, the High Court observed and slated the matter for further hearing on July 6. The plea concerned, moved by two law students Prateek Sharma and Diksha Singh, said that universities, schools, colleges, and other educational institutions have engaged in online teachings amid COVID-19 outbreak, however, no efforts have been made by the government to consider the need of the visually impaired and specially-abled individuals.

