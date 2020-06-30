COVID-19 death rate in Telangana at 1.7 pc, says Health Minister Eatala Rajendra

The COVID-19 death rate in Telangana is 1.7 per cent while the national average is 3 per cent, state Health Minister Eatala Rajendra said. "In our state, only 247 have died due to coronavirus. 1.7 per cent is the rate of death in Telangana, while it is 3 per cent in the country," the minister said while addressing a press conference on Monday.

He said that 10,666 positive cases have been reported so far including 7,250 active cases in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. "People have no fear, they are continuing their activities as usual. As Hyderabad is a metropolitan city, cases are increasing, unlike other cities. West zone and south zone of the Hyderabad City are experiencing an increase in coronavirus positive cases. We will resume random testing from tomorrow in the city. The Chief Minister has ordered to establish some containment zones. The CM said we will impose a lockdown in Hyderabad if necessary," the minister said.

Rajendra further said that 10,000 beds will get oxygen facility and 1,000 ventilators are ready. "Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said tests will be done where ever necessary. 1,000 tests were being conducted earlier but now more than 4,000 samples are collected and being tested. You can get well by staying at home. You can get cured by staying at home as well," he said.

The minister said that the government will soon set up a system to pick patients from home and shift them to the hospital if required. Rajendra added that 124 police officers who had been infected with COVID-19 have now recovered. (ANI)