Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam bans use of spiked bits on horses

Now, several states, including Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh have issued orders mandating the enforcement of this prohibition, the release said. Besides campaigning for the confiscation of the illegally used devices by the police, the animal rights organisation also stressed the need for laws to ban the manufacture and sale of spiked bits, the release said..

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 30-06-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 15:16 IST
Assam bans use of spiked bits on horses

The Assam government has prohibited use of spiked bits on horses and directed veterinary officers to enforce the ban under provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Drought and Pack Animal Rules, 1965, an official said. Spiked bits are devices that are often fitted into the mouths of horses to control them through pain. The crude bits have metal spikes sticking out of them and are also referred to as "thorn bits".

Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department secretary Devajyoti Hazarika recently issued an order to the district veterinary officers calling on them to ensure that spiked bits, harnesses or yokes with spikes, knobs or projections, or any sharp equipment are not used to control any animal. A People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India release on Tuesday said the government swung into action following appeals from the animal rights organisation which pointed out that metal spikes were being rampantly used to control horses throughout Assam despite being banned under Rule 8 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Drought and Pack Animals Rules, 1965.

PETA India pointed out that the population of horses and ponies in Assam was around 0.13 lakhs as recorded in the 20th Livestock Census 2019 conducted by the department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying. When spiked bits are used to control horses used for weddings and rides and to force them to haul goods, it can sink more than a centimetre deep into their mouths ripping their lips and tongues and causing extreme pain, bloody wounds, immense psychological trauma, and lifelong damage, the release said.

"These illegal torture devices lacerate horses' mouths and leave them with tremendous pain. "We are grateful that the Assam government is calling for a crackdown on the use of these harmful spiked bits, and PETA India is ready to lend a hand to help enforce the law, if needed", the release quoted PETA India senior legal counsel Swati Sumbly as saying.

Based on the results of a multi-state survey of government efforts to enforce a ban on using spiked bits on horses, PETA India had launched a nationwide campaign in December 2019. Now, several states, including Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh have issued orders mandating the enforcement of this prohibition, the release said.

Besides campaigning for the confiscation of the illegally used devices by the police, the animal rights organisation also stressed the need for laws to ban the manufacture and sale of spiked bits, the release said..

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Chola MS General Insurance elevates V Suryanarayanan as its new MD

Chennai, June30PTI Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company on Tuesday announced the appointment of V Suryanarayanan as its new managing director with effect from July 1. Suryanarayanan succeeds S S Gopalarathnam who retires on Tuesday af...

Hong Kong leader says national security law won't undermine autonomy

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam told the main U.N. human rights forum on Tuesday that Chinas national security legislation for Hong Kong would fill a gaping hole and would not undermine its autonomy. Chinas parliament passed national security l...

Kerala startup launches video conferencing platform 'Fokuz'

Thiruvananthapuram, June 30 PTI Kerala-based tech start-up Skyislimit Technologies has launched Fokuz,a video conferencing platform, to cash in on virtual interactions that were increasing due to the COVID-19 situation. The unprecedented ti...

ASHA workers played critical role in COVID-19 management in UP, tracked 30.43 lakh migrant returnees

Eds Correcting typo in para 2 New Delhi, June 30 PTI&#160;In a major exercise, 1.6 lakh accredited social health activists have tracked in two phases over 30.43 lakh migrants who returned to Uttar Pradesh during the COVID-19 lockdown and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020