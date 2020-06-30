Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report cheats eyeing pipeline compensation money: Palghar cops

Palghar police in Maharashtra have asked farmers to file complaints if they come across people trying to defraud them of compensation money received for land acquired to lay a pipeline in the district.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 30-06-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 16:49 IST
Report cheats eyeing pipeline compensation money: Palghar cops

Palghar police in Maharashtra have asked farmers to file complaints if they come across people trying to defraud them of compensation money received for land acquired to lay a pipeline in the district. The ethane pipeline will run through Talasari, Vikramgad, Dahanu and Wada here and will be laid in land acquired by a wholly owned subsidiary of private energy major Reliance Industries Limited, a police release said on Tuesday.

"We have come across cases of fraudsters trying to bully and cheat farmers who have received compensation. There are extortion cases as well in which farmers have been asked to part with 35 per cent of the compensation amount," said an official. "We have received some complaints at Manor police station. We want farmers to approach Economic Offences Wing of Palghar police to nab these fraudsters," he added.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Six months after 'viral pneumonia', Wuhan returning to normal, with masks

Six months after the World Health Organization learned of viral pneumonia cases that would become the COVID-19 pandemic, life in Wuhan, the city where it emerged, is returning to normal, although masks remain ubiquitous and emotional scars ...

Goats and sheep quarantined after shepherd contracts COVID-19

About 50 goats and sheep have been kept in isolation at a village in Tumakuru district after a shepherd tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday. The villagers panicked when they noticed that some goats and sheep at Godeke...

Sports ministry moves Delhi HC seeking consent to provisionally grant annual recognition to NSFs

The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports moved an application in Delhi High Court on Tuesday seeking consent for provisionally granting annual recognition to the National Sports Federations NSFs. The application seeking consent for th...

Newsletter 'MATSYA SAMPADA' would serve as vital medium to expand information

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri Giriraj Singh today launched the first edition of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Newsletter MATSYA SAMPADA published by the Department of Fisheries, Ministry for Fisheries, An...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020