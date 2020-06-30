Report cheats eyeing pipeline compensation money: Palghar cops

Palghar police in Maharashtra have asked farmers to file complaints if they come across people trying to defraud them of compensation money received for land acquired to lay a pipeline in the district. The ethane pipeline will run through Talasari, Vikramgad, Dahanu and Wada here and will be laid in land acquired by a wholly owned subsidiary of private energy major Reliance Industries Limited, a police release said on Tuesday.

"We have come across cases of fraudsters trying to bully and cheat farmers who have received compensation. There are extortion cases as well in which farmers have been asked to part with 35 per cent of the compensation amount," said an official. "We have received some complaints at Manor police station. We want farmers to approach Economic Offences Wing of Palghar police to nab these fraudsters," he added.